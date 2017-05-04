There are some lip colors you just can't wear, right? Wrong!

Take note from Emma Roberts, who hit the Dabka premiere red carpet at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in a bold lip color we never thought to try. Orange is already a daring choice, especially if you're not attending a high-profile event, but the right shade can make the biggest impact.

Most orange options on the market are either a bright pop, pastel or a burnt-tinged hue; however, the actress' 100% Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick in Cactus Bloom is the perfect balance of red and orange, leaning more toward the latter. It's refreshing to see, since most times, that color combo leans more red.