Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
There are some lip colors you just can't wear, right? Wrong!
Take note from Emma Roberts, who hit the Dabka premiere red carpet at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in a bold lip color we never thought to try. Orange is already a daring choice, especially if you're not attending a high-profile event, but the right shade can make the biggest impact.
Most orange options on the market are either a bright pop, pastel or a burnt-tinged hue; however, the actress' 100% Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick in Cactus Bloom is the perfect balance of red and orange, leaning more toward the latter. It's refreshing to see, since most times, that color combo leans more red.
Follow in Emma's footsteps and try a surprising lip shade even if it gives you apprehension. Even if the color may clash with your skin tone, there are other ways to make it work. Keep scrolling to see others how other celebs made a risky lip color work! And shop their daring shade, too.
Steve Granitz\/WireImage
Everybody is into oxblood lips these days, but Lily's deep, dark color is almost more purple than red. Carry this theme throughout your face, with like-colored smoky eyes and bold eyebrows. Soften up the vampy look a super-feminine, almost delicate outfit.
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipcolor in 'Secrete,' $32
Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock
Wearing a softer orange, Kate mastered the shade by wearing a color-blocked dress featuring other complementary muted hues. Between her makeup, the assymetrical dress and clutch, it all looks like one intentional color palette. The metallic sheen of the dress even matches the gloss-like finish of the lip product.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Crème – ‘Fawn Over Me', $28
Anthony Harvey\/Getty Images
You can never go wrong with a strong red lip. A glitter lip though? That's risky, but very trendy right now. To make this look, if you aren't Naomi, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid or any other celeb who rocked Pat McGrath's lip kits, line the eyes in a dark black hue and full lashes but keep everything else neutral. Because everything is so dramatic up top, keep your outfit super simple.
Pat McGrath Lab's Lust 004 Lip Kit in Vermillion, $220
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis\/Corbis via Getty Images
It's not Halloween. It's Olivia at Paris Fashion Week. You can make the oftentimes costume color look couture by keeping the rest of the face almost bare. Fix your brows, swipe on some mascara and go! Tip: Line the lips with concealer so the dark hue doesn't budge.
Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in Visionary Matte, $35
John Lamparski\/WireImage
Emma complemented her orange lipstick with soft brown shadow diffused out to her skin. The orange tint in her blush softened the impact of the lips, making it a more balanced look.
100% Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick: Cactus Bloom, $29
The best tip of all? Wear a risky color with confidence.
Have these looks inspired you to try a more daring color?