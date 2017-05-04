You'll Want to Try Emma Roberts' Unexpected Lip Color ASAP

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pippa Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Dare to Wear, Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Just Wore the New Leather Pant

Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough

Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emma Roberts

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

There are some lip colors you just can't wear, right? Wrong!

Take note from Emma Roberts, who hit the Dabka premiere red carpet at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in a bold lip color we never thought to try. Orange is already a daring choice, especially if you're not attending a high-profile event, but the right shade can make the biggest impact.

Most orange options on the market are either a bright pop, pastel or a burnt-tinged hue; however, the actress' 100% Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick in Cactus Bloom is the perfect balance of red and orange, leaning more toward the latter. It's refreshing to see, since most times, that color combo leans more red.

Photos

Best Nude Lip Colors for Your Skin Tone

Follow in Emma's footsteps and try a surprising lip shade even if it gives you apprehension. Even if the color may clash with your skin tone, there are other ways to make it work. Keep scrolling to see others how other celebs made a risky lip color work! And shop their daring shade, too. 

ESC: Lily Collins

Steve Granitz\/WireImage

Lily Collins

Everybody is into oxblood lips these days, but Lily's deep, dark color is almost more purple than red. Carry this theme throughout your face, with like-colored smoky eyes and bold eyebrows. Soften up the vampy look a super-feminine, almost delicate outfit.

ESC: Weird Lip Colors

Lancôme

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipcolor in 'Secrete,' $32 

ESC: Kate Bosworth

Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth

Wearing a softer orange, Kate mastered the shade by wearing a color-blocked dress featuring other complementary muted hues. Between her makeup, the assymetrical dress and clutch, it all looks like one intentional color palette. The metallic sheen of the dress even matches the gloss-like finish of the lip product.

Article continues below

ESC: Weird Lip Colors

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Crème – ‘Fawn Over Me', $28

ESC: Naomi Campbell

Anthony Harvey\/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

You can never go wrong with a strong red lip. A glitter lip though? That's risky, but very trendy right now. To make this look, if you aren't Naomi, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid or any other celeb who rocked Pat McGrath's lip kits, line the eyes in a dark black hue and full lashes but keep everything else neutral. Because everything is so dramatic up top, keep your outfit super simple.

ESC: Weird Lip Colors

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Lab's Lust 004 Lip Kit in Vermillion, $220

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis\/Corbis via Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

It's not Halloween. It's Olivia at Paris Fashion Week. You can make the oftentimes costume color look couture by keeping the rest of the face almost bare. Fix your brows, swipe on some mascara and go! Tip: Line the lips with concealer so the dark hue doesn't budge.

ESC: Weird Lip Colors

Dior

Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in Visionary Matte, $35

ESC: Emma Roberts

John Lamparski\/WireImage

Emma Roberts

Emma complemented her orange lipstick with soft brown shadow diffused out to her skin. The orange tint in her blush softened the impact of the lips, making it a more balanced look.

Article continues below

ESC: Weird Lip Colors

100% Pure

100% Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick: Cactus Bloom, $29

The best tip of all? Wear a risky color with confidence.

Have these looks inspired you to try a more daring color?

TAGS/ Emma Roberts , Life/Style , Top Stories , Beauty , Naomi Campbell , Style Collective , Lily Collins , Kate Bosworth , Olivia Palermo
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again