And a baby will soon make three!
Nikki Reed shared very exciting news on Instagram today: that she's pregnant! The actress is currently expecting her first child with Ian Somerhalder.
In an adorable post on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump in a Bayou With Love dress (the sustainable clothing line she founded a year ago), the 28-year-old wrote, "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."
She added, "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you…Love your parents."
Ian also shared his excitement on Instagram, writing: "To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.
"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."
Nikki and Ian just recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in late April. The two marked the special occasion on social media with heartfelt messages to one another.
The pregnant star penned, "My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. At exactly this time two years ago today we walked hand in hand into the next chapter, our chapter, together. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known."
Congratulations to the parents-to-be on their exciting family announcement!