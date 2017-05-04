And a baby will soon make three!

Nikki Reed shared very exciting news on Instagram today: that she's pregnant! The actress is currently expecting her first child with Ian Somerhalder.

In an adorable post on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump in a Bayou With Love dress (the sustainable clothing line she founded a year ago), the 28-year-old wrote, "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."

She added, "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you…Love your parents."