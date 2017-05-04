There's nobody quite like Dolly Parton.

In her long, fruitful career, the legendary singer has developed a huge fan base thanks to her catchy songs, signature humor and work on and off the big screen.

And while fans may think they know everything about the 9 to 5 performer, a new book just released is revealing even more facts about Dolly.

The project titled Dolly on Dolly is described as a collection of interviews spanning five decades of her career and featuring material gathered from various publications. While the book is not authorized or endorsed by Dolly herself, editor Randy L. Schmidt says readers will sense Dolly's feisty and irresistible brand of humor through her unique storytelling.

So what's exactly in this new book that's gaining plenty of buzz? Let's take a dive into Dolly on Dolly.