For all you hopeless romantics who forever crave a love like Jack and Rebecca Pearson's in This Is Us, one photographer just made some of your dreams come true.

Karen Rainier is just as obsessed with the NBC show as we are, so she decided to create a This Is Us-themed wedding shoot in honor of the adorable on-screen couple.

"I have been obsessed with the show This Is Us since the first episode premiered," Karen wrote on her blog. "I am a bit of a TV junkie, and I had been trying to think of a completely unique wedding inspiration shoot that hadn't been done yet. Then I saw the episode of This Is Us where Jack and Rebecca get married and it hit me right then and there that I had to do it."