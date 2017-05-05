5 Days, 5 Ways: Zoe Kravitz Could Totally Be an Olsen Twin With This Outfit

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Bella Hadid, 5 Days

Teach/Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET

This Monday, take Bella Hadid's lead and channel your best sporty spice.

The supermodel's apparently bored of dropping subtle athletic hints with her wardrobe, so she's swapped her Stan Smiths for a pair Air Jordans. And it might just be time you do, too. Keep the rest of your look simple (a.k.a. jeans and a cute top—or maybe some leather pants?), slip on your shoes and boom! Game time.

Just consider putting a little sport in your step, okay? Moving on.

ESC: 5 Days

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep High SI, Was: $150, Now: $120

ESC: Emma Roberts, 5 Days

Liam Goodner/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

It's almost summer, which means it's time to dust off your dresses! Emma Roberts' vintage-inspired shirt dress is the perfect breezy choice to ring the season in with. She chose a more relaxed look when she paired the patterned number with Converse, but try yours with backless mules for a more office-appropriate feel. 

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop Ditsy Print Slip Dress, $75

ESC: Rihanna, 5 Days

Elite Images / BACKGRID

Rihanna's making Wednesday look easy in an oversized trench coat. Of course, the outerwear might be a little too heavy for the weather we're about to experience, but there are similar, lightweight options available (like the one below). Drape one of these bad boys over any outfit and you'll look as chic as ever.

ESC: 5 Days

H&M Trenchcoat, $149

ESC: Zoe Kravitz, 5 Days

Splash News

Remember when Kate Bosworth wore the miniest mini bag you'd ever seen? Well, Zoë Kravitz is pulling us in the opposite direction with her monster tote this week. (How Mary-Kate and Ashley does she look in this streamlined neutral get-up?) If you're considering this kind of investment piece, know all eyes will be on your bag, so there's no need to couple it with loud prints or crazy colors. 

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Split Suede Tote Bag, $100

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, 5 Days

Elite Images / BACKGRID

Cutoffs are always necessary, and Chrissy Teigen's proving they're also incredibly transitional. Wondering how to make your favorite denim daytime look more night-ready, throw on a pair of thigh-high boots and a lengthy blazer or jacket. Then swap your sunnies (aren't Chrissy's Linda Farrow aviators amazing?) for necklaces and walk out that door.

ESC: 5 Days

River Island Mid Wash Ripped Denim Boyfriend Shorts, $64

And that's it for this week!

