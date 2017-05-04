NBC
Chrissy Teigen got emotional on TV. Demi Lovato has a secret twin. And we can guess what is Justin Timberlake's favorite month.
Sometimes when celebs spur viral memes, they just go ahead and own it.
Chrissy Teigen: At the 2015 Golden Globes, Chrissy's husband John Legend and Common won an award for Best Original Song for "Glory" from the Selma soundtrack. The model and Lip Sync star's reaction was, well, just look at it.
"Sorry I don't practice my cry face okay," she tweeted. "It's been 5 minutes and I'm a meme."
Ryan GoslingIn 2013, a Scottish filmmaker named Ryan McHenry used the Vine app to create a parody video series titled "Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal," which became a meme. He died in 2015 after a two-year battle with cancer. Days later, Ryan posted his first and only Vine video—which shows the actor eating a bowl of Corn Flakes in his honor.
Of course, a Ryan Gosling meme that's even more famous is "Hey Girl." While he has claimed that he never actually said those words, he appeared thoroughly amused by some of the memes containing them, as seen in this 2010 MTV News interview.
"I'm going to make a movie about 'Hey Girl,'" he said.
Tumblr
Demi Lovato: in 2015, a Tumblr user posted a blurry, unflattering photo of the singer at a meet-and-greet, writing, "Demi's twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot."
Of course, Poot became a meme.
Demi was initially not amused.
"Cool to see a s--tty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha," she wrote on Facebook.
But this past April, two days after April Fools' Day, it looked like Demi finally came around.
April 3, 2017
Justin Timberlake: On April 30, 2012, a Tumblr user posted a picture of a calendar featuring a smiling photo of Justin in his 'N Sync days, with the sentence "It's Gonna Be May"—a parody of the way he pronounces the lyrics of the group's 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me." And so, a meme was born. And he and his former band mates have embraced it.
Everybody... It is ACTUALLY GONNA BE MAY!#canyoumemeyourself— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 29, 2016
Probably not, right?
@jtimberlake I might May a little once a year. ??— JC Chasez (@JCChasez) May 1, 2016
Yep it?s almost that time...— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) May 1, 2017
Hey guys... it's May.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2017
Yes, yes it is!! RT @jtimberlake: Hey guys... it?s May.— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) May 2, 2017
April 23, 2017
Victoria Justice In April, an old clip of an interview with Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, then co-stars of Nickelodeon's Victorious, went viral. It focuses on the former star's reaction to a question about who is the cast sings the most off-set.
"I think we all sing," Victoria replied.
Fans posted parody captions as a response.
Martin Luther King: I have a dream— Lucille Austero (@alexrea98) April 26, 2017
Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream pic.twitter.com/IRnC8ttXR5
I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited to finally be a meme ?? pic.twitter.com/PclDihQYtz— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) April 28, 2017
Victoria later posted a warped screenshot of herself from the clip on Twitter.
"I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama," she wrote. "That said, I'm kind of excited to finally be a meme."