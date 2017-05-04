Pippa Middleton Wears Something Blue at the ParaSnowBall Weeks Before Her Wedding

Pippa Middleton

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

And the bride wore something blue...before saying "I do"!

Pippa Middleton sported a dark blue tea-length sleeveless, scoop neck lace dress with jeweled accents and matching sandals to the ParaSnowBall fundraiser at the Hurlingham Club in London Thursday. Kate Middleton's little sister is a supporter of the charity sponsoring the event, Disability Snowsport UK.

Pippa is set to marry James Matthews in two weeks at St Mark's Church, Englefield. The Middleton family has attended services there for years.

Matthews proposed to Pippa last summer with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating her for nearly a year. They have known each other for more than a decade.

Kate and Prince William are set to attend the wedding, as are their kids Prince George, who will serve as a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, who will be a bridesmaid. William's brother Prince Harry will also be a guest.

Pippa became an international star when she made a public appearance at Kate and William's 2011 wedding, wearing a figure-hugging ivory Alexander McQueen dress.

Pippa and James' wedding reception will be held back at Pippa and Kate's parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury, seven miles away from the church.

In March, Pippa went on a bachelorette party-skiing trip with Kate and friends at the French resort Meribel.

