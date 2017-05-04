And the bride wore something blue...before saying "I do"!

Pippa Middleton sported a dark blue tea-length sleeveless, scoop neck lace dress with jeweled accents and matching sandals to the ParaSnowBall fundraiser at the Hurlingham Club in London Thursday. Kate Middleton's little sister is a supporter of the charity sponsoring the event, Disability Snowsport UK.

Pippa is set to marry James Matthews in two weeks at St Mark's Church, Englefield. The Middleton family has attended services there for years.

Matthews proposed to Pippa last summer with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating her for nearly a year. They have known each other for more than a decade.