We need season two, ASAP!

Sunday's season one finale of The Arrangement was the most shocking episode of the season. On the show, we saw Megan (Christine Evangelista) begin her Institute for the Higher Mind training, but then she managed to escape!

While the driver of an IHM van was away, Megan climbed into the back of the car. And then when the driver stopped to go to the bathroom, Megan jumped out of the van and ran off. Megan was able to escape the driver, but unfortunately she ended up at the doorstep of a woman who's involved with IHM.

Within minutes, Terence (Michael Vartan) and the rest of the IHM team were there to grab Megan. But one surprising person was also there, Kyle (Josh Henderson).