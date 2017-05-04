With just days before the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the show has revealed many of the famous faces that will grace this year's stage.

While we already know Hollywood funny man Adam Devine is hosting this year, he will be assisted by a bevy of celebrity presenters, including Get Out's Allison Williams, Amy Schumer, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, DJ Khaled, Hailee Steinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Milo Ventimiglia and the cast of Netflix's hit series, 13 Reasons Why.

In between wins, the audience and viewers all around the country will get serenaded by the likes of Noah Cyrus, Big Sean, Camila Cabello and Pitbull.