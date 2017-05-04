With just days before the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the show has revealed many of the famous faces that will grace this year's stage.
While we already know Hollywood funny man Adam Devine is hosting this year, he will be assisted by a bevy of celebrity presenters, including Get Out's Allison Williams, Amy Schumer, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, DJ Khaled, Hailee Steinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Milo Ventimiglia and the cast of Netflix's hit series, 13 Reasons Why.
In between wins, the audience and viewers all around the country will get serenaded by the likes of Noah Cyrus, Big Sean, Camila Cabello and Pitbull.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Meanwhile, you'll have just as much fun watching the people on stage as you will the ones in the audience. Nominees Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Josh Gad, Rebel Wilson, RuPaul and Trevor Noah will all be in attendance.
As the cherry on top, viewers will get a sneak peek at the upcoming films It, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Transformers: The Last Knight during the show.
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and the rest of the Fast & Furious franchise will be honored with this year's Generation Award.
Who are you most excited to see? Share in the comments below and don't forget to tune into the show on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.