Beyoncé's Pregnancy Style Costs at Least $53,000...So Far!

A post shared by Beyoncé

Queen Bey rules maternity style.

Have you seen Beyoncé's Instagram recently? There aren't many people who can make carrying twins look this good. Every post since the infamous pregnancy announcement has made fashion news and garnered over two million likes. It's a mix of her motherly pride, positive self-image, beautiful borders and jaw-dropping wardrobe (thanks to her head stylist Marni Senofonte) that makes any onlooker tap twice. 

Although the singer is flawless, you can't help but feel some disappointment after going through her posts. Where did these clothes come from? Who designed these beauties? And, most importantly, how much does it cost to look that fabulous?

Whether you're pregnant or not, her maternity style is universally flattering (even if it isn't necessary the most affordable). 

Take Queen Bey's recent "Preggers" look as an example. Pairing low-top Converse, classic Ray-Ban glasses, an Asos slogan tee, an oversized jean jacket and ripped denim, the singer couldn't be more relatable. The entire look reads ultra-cool, but each piece is a staple item that you can work into your wardrobe. 

If you love the star's iconic maternity style, look no further. We've scoured the internet for answers and are now breaking down all of Beyoncé's outfits, so you can get the look (...or, at least dream about) . Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Emerald Queen

Dress + Shoes = $29,150

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gucci

Embellished Plissé Silk-chiffon Gown, $28,000

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Alaïa

Studded Metallic Leather Sandals, $1,510

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Wrapped in Pink

Coat + Dress + Céline Medium Python Box Bag, $5,600 (Sold Out) + Alberta Ferretti Embellished Snake Pumps, $840 (Sold Out) = $8,503

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

A.F. Vandevorst

'Moment' Trenchcoat, $2,008

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Topshop

Knitted Strappy Slip by Boutique, Now $55

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Baby, I'm a Rockstar!

Blazer + Bag + Necklaces + Sunglasses = $8,115

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gucci

Marseille Embroidered Wool Mohair Evening Jacket, $5,450

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gucci

Modern Future Brocade Drawstring Backpack, $1,790

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Dylanlex

Dane, $555; Sarah, $390

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gentle Monster

Sign of Two, $320

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Sultry Black

Dress + Boots + Purse = $7,110

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Marta Jakubowski

Kamila Velvet Cut-out Mini Dress, $415 

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gianvito Rossi

Rolling High Cuissard, $1,795

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gucci

Dionysus Embroidered Shoulder Bag, $4,900

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Ultra-Cool Mom

Top + Pants + Shoes + Purse= $4,590

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Alberta Ferretti

Layered Sheer Blouse, $810

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Topshop

Moto Super Ripped Hayden Boyfriend Jeans, $90

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Marni

Embellished Neoprene Sandals, $990

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Gucci

GG Marmont Embroidered Velvet Shoulder Bag, $2,700

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Neutral Beauty

Dress + Sunglasses + Bag = $4,185

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Valentino

Stretch-silk Georgette Mini Dress, $2,950

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Sunday Somewhere

'Yetti' 53mm Round Sunglasses, $290

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Balenciaga

Arena Printed Textured-leather Pouch, $945

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Red Hot Mama

Dress + Opium 2 Tassel Velour Crossbody Bag, $1,250 (Sold Out) + Shoes = $2,347

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Halston

Flowy Crepe Gown, Now $237

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Prada

Metallic Leather-trimmed Suede Platform Sandals, $860

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Instagram

Violets Are Blue

Dress + Gucci Engel Jeweled Black Wedges, $398 = $648 

ESC: Beyonce, Pregnancy Outfit Cost

Nicole Miller

Low Neck Crepe Evening Gown, Now $249.99

Her style is both iconic and wearable, no doubt. But, is it worth the investment?

You be the judge.

