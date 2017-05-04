Queen Bey rules maternity style.

Have you seen Beyoncé's Instagram recently? There aren't many people who can make carrying twins look this good. Every post since the infamous pregnancy announcement has made fashion news and garnered over two million likes. It's a mix of her motherly pride, positive self-image, beautiful borders and jaw-dropping wardrobe (thanks to her head stylist Marni Senofonte) that makes any onlooker tap twice.

Although the singer is flawless, you can't help but feel some disappointment after going through her posts. Where did these clothes come from? Who designed these beauties? And, most importantly, how much does it cost to look that fabulous?

Whether you're pregnant or not, her maternity style is universally flattering (even if it isn't necessary the most affordable).