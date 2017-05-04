CPR/BACKGRID USA
Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted out and about with former boxer Younes Bendjima lately, causing everyone to ask: What's going on there?
Well, E! News can confirm the pair have definitely been seeing each other, though it's nothing super serious just yet.
An insider close to Bendjima told us, "Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
We're told the couple originally met during Paris Fashion Week in October. In fact, he was with Kourtney the night of Kim Kardashian's terrifying robbery. "He was really helpful and supportive during that time," the source adding, noting that they've been seeing each other ever since.
"Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids," our insider said. "They had lunch on Wednesday at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art."
A second insider added, "They were holding hands and seemed cozy."
There's only really one problem about their relationship so far: Scott Disick.
"Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," our source revealed. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."
Another source who is close to Disick reiterated that sentiment.
"Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," the insider explained. "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."
Though the source said Disick is not "dating anyone specific" right now, he is dating.
"He's hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual," the insider revealed. "He's going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out."
Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years before they called it quits in July 2015.
However, they have remained close as they continue parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.