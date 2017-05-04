Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted out and about with former boxer Younes Bendjima lately, causing everyone to ask: What's going on there?

Well, E! News can confirm the pair have definitely been seeing each other, though it's nothing super serious just yet.

An insider close to Bendjima told us, "Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."

We're told the couple originally met during Paris Fashion Week in October. In fact, he was with Kourtney the night of Kim Kardashian's terrifying robbery. "He was really helpful and supportive during that time," the source adding, noting that they've been seeing each other ever since.