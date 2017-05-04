The Narwhal Frappuccino Is Here and It Tastes Like Pink Starburst

The Unicorn, the Dragon, the Mermaid and now this...who can keep up with the Frappuccinos?

Well, everyone knows the pink Starburst is the best Starburst, so it's not surprising a Starbucks barista would invent a frap that tastes just like one. The blended concoction, whose popularity is increasing, is the brainchild of Jócelyn Freeman, who is from Michigan. She posted on her Facebook page two weeks ago a photo of the drink, named after a whale.

"When everyone in the world wants a unicorn Frappuccino, and you have to be the one to ruin their day... you come up with something else!" she wrote. "Strawberry blended lemonade with vanilla bean powder and whipped cream. It tastes EXACTLY like a pink starburst!!! We are calling it the narwhal!!"