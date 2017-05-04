HBO
The story of Westeros might not end when Game of Thrones does after its eighth season. HBO is working on not one, but four projects as a spinoff of the popular fantasy series based on the books by George R.R. Martin, E! News has confirmed.
The four projects will each explore different time periods in Westeros. Prequels? Sequels? Spinoffs with a main character? That remains to be seen.
The writers on the projects: Max Borenstein, whose credits include Kong: Skull Island; Jane Goldman of Kingsman: The Secret Service who will write with Martin; A Knight's Tale veteran Brian Helgeland; and Carly Way of Mad Men and Martin. Game of Thrones creators and showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff are not connected with any of the four potential shows at the moment. They will serve as executive producers, along with Martin, should any script make it to series.
"Dan Weiss and David Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season," HBO said in a statement. "We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete."
Chatter about a Game of Thrones spinoff has been happening for months.
"We've talked about it, it's not something I'm not opposed to, but of course it has to make sense creatively," HBO boss Carter Bloys said at TCA in 2016. "I'm not sure that the guys could really wrap their heads around it when they're just about to start production. It's a pretty intense production, they're about to start production soon. But I'm open to it. The guys weren't opposed to it, but there's no concrete plans or anything like that at this point."
Game of Thrones season seven will debut July 16.