Gifts Kate Middleton Would Love for Mother's Day—Because She Uses Them a Lot!

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pippa Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Dare to Wear, Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Just Wore the New Leather Pant

Serena Williams, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Check Out Serena Williams' Grand Slam Pregnancy Style

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mother's Day is upon us—got your gift yet?

If you're frantically searching through Internet gift guides on your lunch break, browse no more. Instead, let's turn our attention to Kate Middleton for inspiration. Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge a mama in her own right, but her classic, sophisticated style can impress any motherly figure in your life.

Sure, she may be a royal, but some of her go-to items (the things we've seen her wear multiple times) are relatively affordable—you know, the price range that says, "Mom, I cared enough to buy you this (without going for broke)." Hey, she would want you to spend responsibly.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

From Kate's favorite beauty items to her off-duty wardrobe staples, here are tried-and-tested presents your mom would love, too.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool\/Getty Images

Casually Classic

We don't see the Duchess of Cambridge in casual clothes very often, but when we do, it make us think, "She really is just like us." Prince William's better half has a penchant for striped shirts and comfortable sneakers, as seen here when Kate visited runners ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. 

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Striped Sweater

This top is 100 percent wool, and comes in three different colorways. 

Luisa Spagnoli Muli Pullover, $280

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Sneakers

Shoes you can actually afford, these classic white sneaks ring in at $65. Kate has worn them sailing in Canada as well. 

Supera 2750 Cotu Class, $44.98-$65

Article continues below

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Earrings

Though she's wearing these yellow stunners with a casual outfit above, Kate has been seen wearing these earrings several times, including on the royal tour of Australia in 2014 and, more recently, a St. Patrick's Day ceremony with the Irish Guards. 

Kiki Classic Citrine Pear Drop Earrings, £495

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Striped Shirt

If the striped sweater mentioned before is a little out of your price range, Kate owns three of these Breton shirts. She wore one to a 2014 polo match in Gloucestershire. 

ME_EM Breton Top, £24

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Pearls

According to celeb jewelerAnnoushka Ducas, Kate also frequently wears these pearl earrings, which have subsequently become a best-seller the brand. 

Annoushka Classic Baroque Pearl Earring Drops, $420

Article continues below

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Sleep Elixir

This organic formula is made from 14 plant-based oils. "According to the founder [Leila Aalam], Kate loves it so much, she has three bottles on her bedside table!" reported People. It must work considering this product is the only item the brand sells. 

Beauti Beauty Sleep Elixir, £42

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Oxygen Facial

Kate is known to be a fan of Karin Herzog products. She reportedly use their Vita-A-Kombi 1 moisturizing cream, Professional Cleanser and Oxygen Face cream religiously, according to AOL. The brand even created a kit inspired by the duchess, called the "Royal Oxygen Regime." "Based on Kate Middleton's reported pre-wedding beauty regime, this signature Oxygen facial is the perfect way to fight aging and reveal luminous skin before a bit event," reads the product description.

Karin Herzog Royal Oxygen Regime Age-Defying Facial Kit, $219   

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Botox Gel

"Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," the former first lady's makeup artist Carl Ray told Celebrities Style. MObama and Kate use this? You know it's got to be good. 

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, €49.99

Article continues below

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Nail Polish

The Duchess of Cambridge typically keeps her nails simple in nude colors, if anything. On her wedding day, Essie polish was used to paint her digits. 

Essie Allure, $9

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Bee Venom Mask

Then there was the famous bee venom facial Kate tried to plump up her visage. Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow have also reportedly tried it. With the trend in full swing, Kate's beautician Deborah Mitchell bottled up the bee venom-Manuka honey-Abeetoxin combo for others to try. 

Heaven by Debora Mitchell Black Bee Venom Mask, $291.32

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Bronzer

Kate is reportedly a big fan of beauty brand Bobbi Brown. Instead of getting her typical St. Tropez spray tans while pregnant, she opted for this bronzer brick to get a glow. 

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter, $25

Article continues below

ESC: A Kate Middelton-Inspired Guide to Mother's Day Gifts Market Updated

Rosehip Oil

Kate reportedly used this face oil while she was pregnant. "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment. She loves the effect is has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole [Middleton] is also a fan," a source told Us Weekly

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $54

Better act now, shipping takes forever. 

To make your loved one feel extra special, don't forget to say: "You wear it better than Kate!"

 

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , Mother's Day
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again