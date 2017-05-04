Mother's Day is upon us—got your gift yet?
If you're frantically searching through Internet gift guides on your lunch break, browse no more. Instead, let's turn our attention to Kate Middleton for inspiration. Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge a mama in her own right, but her classic, sophisticated style can impress any motherly figure in your life.
Sure, she may be a royal, but some of her go-to items (the things we've seen her wear multiple times) are relatively affordable—you know, the price range that says, "Mom, I cared enough to buy you this (without going for broke)." Hey, she would want you to spend responsibly.
From Kate's favorite beauty items to her off-duty wardrobe staples, here are tried-and-tested presents your mom would love, too.
We don't see the Duchess of Cambridge in casual clothes very often, but when we do, it make us think, "She really is just like us." Prince William's better half has a penchant for striped shirts and comfortable sneakers, as seen here when Kate visited runners ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.
This top is 100 percent wool, and comes in three different colorways.
Shoes you can actually afford, these classic white sneaks ring in at $65. Kate has worn them sailing in Canada as well.
Supera 2750 Cotu Class, $44.98-$65
Though she's wearing these yellow stunners with a casual outfit above, Kate has been seen wearing these earrings several times, including on the royal tour of Australia in 2014 and, more recently, a St. Patrick's Day ceremony with the Irish Guards.
If the striped sweater mentioned before is a little out of your price range, Kate owns three of these Breton shirts. She wore one to a 2014 polo match in Gloucestershire.
ME_EM Breton Top, £24
According to celeb jeweler, Annoushka Ducas, Kate also frequently wears these pearl earrings, which have subsequently become a best-seller the brand.
This organic formula is made from 14 plant-based oils. "According to the founder [Leila Aalam], Kate loves it so much, she has three bottles on her bedside table!" reported People. It must work considering this product is the only item the brand sells.
Kate is known to be a fan of Karin Herzog products. She reportedly use their Vita-A-Kombi 1 moisturizing cream, Professional Cleanser and Oxygen Face cream religiously, according to AOL. The brand even created a kit inspired by the duchess, called the "Royal Oxygen Regime." "Based on Kate Middleton's reported pre-wedding beauty regime, this signature Oxygen facial is the perfect way to fight aging and reveal luminous skin before a bit event," reads the product description.
Karin Herzog Royal Oxygen Regime Age-Defying Facial Kit, $219
"Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," the former first lady's makeup artist Carl Ray told Celebrities Style. MObama and Kate use this? You know it's got to be good.
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, €49.99
The Duchess of Cambridge typically keeps her nails simple in nude colors, if anything. On her wedding day, Essie polish was used to paint her digits.
Essie Allure, $9
Then there was the famous bee venom facial Kate tried to plump up her visage. Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow have also reportedly tried it. With the trend in full swing, Kate's beautician Deborah Mitchell bottled up the bee venom-Manuka honey-Abeetoxin combo for others to try.
Kate is reportedly a big fan of beauty brand Bobbi Brown. Instead of getting her typical St. Tropez spray tans while pregnant, she opted for this bronzer brick to get a glow.
Kate reportedly used this face oil while she was pregnant. "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment. She loves the effect is has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole [Middleton] is also a fan," a source told Us Weekly.
To make your loved one feel extra special, don't forget to say: "You wear it better than Kate!"