Zeke Smith has no regrets coming out of Survivor: Game Changers.

He was voted out on last night's episode in a total blindside led by Andrea, three weeks after the episode that featured Jeff Varner cruelly outing Zeke as transgender in a last ditch attempt to save himself.

While Zeke was unanimously supported by all of his tribemates (and the general population), in a way, that tribal council sealed his fate. He wasn't going to win, because everyone on Survivor knows that you can't sit on the final three in front of a jury with anyone more deserving or with a better story than you.

It was really just a waiting game to see how long it would be before Zeke landed on the jury, and how many moves he could make before it happened. In last night's episode, he thought he was solidly a member of the majority alliance and safe for the week, but the immunity-charged Andrea wanted revenge for his attempts to vote her out two weeks before, and even his BFF Sarah wrote his name down.