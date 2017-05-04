After perusing the children's store, Jackson headed into a furniture store next door. Fortunately, she was able to take a look around in privacy as both shops locked their doors while she was inside. As one source said, Jackson "looked relaxed and happy."

She seemed equally in good spirits just days ago when the triple threat took to the Internet to confirm the news of her split from her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

"Yes, I separated from my husband," she said into the camera during a YouTube video. "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

The new mom also gushed about her baby boy for the first time publicly. "I thank God for him you guys," Janet shared. "He's so healthy. He's so beautiful, so loving, such a happy baby."