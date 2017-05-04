Miley Cyrus is getting personal.
In a new interview with Billboard, Miley is opening up about working on a new album, which includes a song about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The song is called "Malibu," and it will be the first single off of Miley's upcoming album.
Miley tells Billboard, "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'"
The couple ended their engagement back in 2013 but reunited over the holidays in 2015, and it sounds like their time apart actually made them stronger.
Cyrus explains that she "needed to change so much."
"And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."
So what else did Miley dish about in the interview?
Take a look at the E! News video above to find out what she said about her past, present and future!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.