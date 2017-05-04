Miley Cyrus is getting personal.

In a new interview with Billboard, Miley is opening up about working on a new album, which includes a song about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The song is called "Malibu," and it will be the first single off of Miley's upcoming album.

Miley tells Billboard, "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'"

The couple ended their engagement back in 2013 but reunited over the holidays in 2015, and it sounds like their time apart actually made them stronger.