Sting is selling his Manhattan penthouse. Hint: it's not at the intersection of 57th and 9th.

The British rocker and his wife, Trudie Styler, have listed their insane New York City penthouse. The asking price? A meager $56 million.

The two-story penthouse is luxurious to say the least. We're talking about a 4 bedroom, 5,417 sq. foot masterpiece with 10' ceilings throughout.

Not only does Sting's old place include a regal winding staircase, a library with built-in bookshelves, an open fireplace in the living room, and exclusive wood screen art by Italian artist Piero Fornasetti. It also includes a luxurious dining room, designer chef's kitchen, and a master bedroom suite with dual spa baths and sauna. In case you get bored of all this finery, you could always while away the hours taking in the apartment's amazing views of Central Park.