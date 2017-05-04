Sotheby's International Reality
Taylor Swift Returns to Instagram After 2 Months But Remains MIA in Real Life: What's She Been Up To?
Sotheby's International Reality
Sting is selling his Manhattan penthouse. Hint: it's not at the intersection of 57th and 9th.
The British rocker and his wife, Trudie Styler, have listed their insane New York City penthouse. The asking price? A meager $56 million.
The two-story penthouse is luxurious to say the least. We're talking about a 4 bedroom, 5,417 sq. foot masterpiece with 10' ceilings throughout.
Not only does Sting's old place include a regal winding staircase, a library with built-in bookshelves, an open fireplace in the living room, and exclusive wood screen art by Italian artist Piero Fornasetti. It also includes a luxurious dining room, designer chef's kitchen, and a master bedroom suite with dual spa baths and sauna. In case you get bored of all this finery, you could always while away the hours taking in the apartment's amazing views of Central Park.
The penthouse sprawls across the top floor of one of the world's most famously coveted condo complexes at the corner of West 61st Street and Central Park West. As a "white-glove" location, residents of 15 Central Park West have more amenities than we'd ever know what to do with, including a full staff, a landscaped motor court, and the ever-elusive New York City parking garage.
Which begs the question: why would you ever want to leave?
Check out the images of the penthouse from Sotheby's International Reality below.
Sotheby's International Reality
Sotheby's International Reality
Sotheby's International Reality
Sotheby's International Reality
As if the merits of the apartment alone weren't enough, residents can also treat themselves to a swim in the building's 75 ft. sky-lit pool, hit the sauna, or relax in the screening room, wine room, game room, or library. Our favorite part of 15 CPW? Probably the location's private restaurant/catering.
Sting and Styler's penthouse is definitely fit for entertaining, which makes sense with the couple's reputation as fabulous hosts. With one house on the market, the AMA Merit Award winner has already chosen a new place and won't be moving far. According to the NY Post, the couple has purchased another (big) unit at the nearby 220 Central Park South.