As any outlet preparing for the arrival of the royal babies was well aware of, the news of Kate Middleton and Prince William's blessed event was going to unfold exactly so.

Contingencies were laid out, multiple routes to multiple hospitals were mapped, a press release announcing the commencement of labor was prepared, to be handed out to the press first, and then almost simultaneously posted on social media.

And if the babies were not born during business hours (i.e. born while the queen's asleep), the world would have to wait until 8 a.m., local London time, for the official announcement that a child had been born unto the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Well, as it turns out, the departure of a royal from this world is no different.

An extensive Guardian report earlier this year on the exacting protocol that will take effect when Queen Elizabeth II dies was a morbidly romantic read, an initially traumatizing yet ultimately reassuring reminder that—hey, the royal family's got this.