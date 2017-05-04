The WAGS franchise is expanding!

On Thursday, E! announced the launch of its third WAGS series, WAGS Atlanta. The show, which will premiere later this fall, will follow the lives of the wives and girlfriends of the world's most popular athletes. There's a strict hierarchy between the wives and girlfriends in the sports community and you can bet they'll be major drama when the show premieres!

"The WAGS franchise has a passionate, loyal and engaged fan base who love the exclusive access into the extravagant lifestyles that these ladies lead," Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development at E!, said in a statement. "With the expansion of the franchise into Atlanta, we look forward to bringing viewers even more outrageous and must-see moments."