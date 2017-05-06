As the saying goes, if at first you don't succeed, try again.

While the proverb is pretty universal, it's more of an essential mantra in the crazy world of stardom and fame. From failing auditions and firings to not having the right look to even selling a pet in order to afford food, Hollywood is not for the faint of heart.

Here are 30 stars who fought back when the industry got tough:

1. Lea Michele

Lea recently revealed she was completely devastated after she was turned down for her dream role in a Broadway production of West Side Story—a role she was so determined to book she even learned Spanish! After delivering a single line, she was asked to leave and did not receive the part. "I was gutted. I went home and I cried so hard," she told Cosmopolitan. When one door closes another one opens, and Lea was cast for Glee just a few weeks later. The star who played Rachel Barry for six seasons described the show as "the best thing that ever happened to me."