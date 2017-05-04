Taylor Swift is still nowhere to be found, although she did make a surprise return to Instagram Wednesday evening to help out her friends.

The singer shared a promotional post touting the band HAIM's newest single, "Want You Back," writing, "On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time." She included a screenshot of the song on a player, with the cursor paused at 0:13—an homage to the singer's lucky number.

Taylor, who dominated headlines in 2015 with the success of her 1989 album tour and in 2016 thanks to her highly publicized relationships with now-exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, has kept out of the spotlight in recent months.