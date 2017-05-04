Warning, the following article contains major spoilers about Riverdale's May 4 episode. If you've yet to watch or don't want to know who killed Jason Blossom, click away or face the wrath of Cheryl Blossom.

In the penultimate episode of the CW hit, Jason Blossom's killer was finally revealed: Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope), his own father. And you thought your family was messed up!

E! News was on the Riverdale set for the filming of next week's season one finale, and when we weren't busy drinking all the milkshakes at Pop's, we got the cast to reveal what they thought of the murder mystery's shocking conclusion.

"I wasn't too surprised," KJ Apa admitted, saying he and some of the other cast members "were feeling it" as they were filming the episodes.