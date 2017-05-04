This might rank as one of the best celebrity apologies of all time.

After Chris Pratt shared a video in which he requested people listen with high volume instead of reading subtitles, many criticized the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 star for not being sensitive to those with hearing disabilities. Shortly after Pratt issued a new video on Instagram apologizing for his mistake. This time, however, he used sign language to get the message across.

He also included a lengthy and heartfelt caption explaining the situation.