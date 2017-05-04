Lena Dunham has broken her silence about her health scare after being rushed to the hospital after the 2017 Met Gala earlier this week.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, the Girls creator and star reveals she suffered complications from her most recent endometriosis surgery. The actress had said last month she had undergone her fifth procedure to treat the disorder, a female reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus and could cause infertility.

"Thank you for all the love & concern that's been pouring in since Tuesday," Lena wrote, alongside a selfie of her in a hospital bed, with an IV bag visible and the burgundy and black checkered Elizabeth Kennedy ball gown she wore to the Met Gala draped on a chair near her.

"Although I'm much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery," she said.