Disney Channel/Mitch Haaseth
Disney Channel/Mitch Haaseth
Girl Meets World has met its end, and creator Michael Jacobs is leaving fans with a little morsel of what was to come. Jacobs took to the Girl Meets World writers Twitter account to share what his plans were for the fourth season of the adventures of Riley (Rowan Blanchard), Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel).
"Grateful to all who have written in support of the show. You are who we did it for. And now to keep a promise: Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other," he tweeted.
"And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love," Jacobs said in a series of tweets.
He followed up with two more tweets: "Oh, and Auggie and Ava were forever." And "All of us at [Boy Meets World] and [Girl Meets World] have loved bringing you these stories. We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed."
Don't cry over the "class dismissed" reference, don't cry over the "class dismissed"…
Girl Meets World wrapped its three-season run on Disney Channel in January. The sequel series to Boy Meets World routinely featured appearances by BMW veterans including Will Friedle, Rider Strong and William Daniels. Jacobs tried to find the show a new home after Disney canceled it but shared on May 3 that the efforts failed.
"I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks," he said on Twitter.
In a statement from January 2017, Disney Channel thanked Jacobs.
"We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence," Disney Channel said.