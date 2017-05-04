Girl Meets World has met its end, and creator Michael Jacobs is leaving fans with a little morsel of what was to come. Jacobs took to the Girl Meets World writers Twitter account to share what his plans were for the fourth season of the adventures of Riley (Rowan Blanchard), Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel).

"Grateful to all who have written in support of the show. You are who we did it for. And now to keep a promise: Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other," he tweeted.