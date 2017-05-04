Brad Pitt has spoken, but have we heard this story before?

In a lengthy interview with GQ Style—his first since his shocking split from longtime partner Angelina Jolie—the Oscar winner wore his heart on his sleeve as he recalled the recent happenings of his deeply private life. While his words were not entirely stripped from a shocking tell-all, the father of six did acknowledge many of the rising questions and concerns the public has had about him since Jolie filed for divorce in September and his subsequent investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services.

He remained quiet for the majority of the publicized ordeal, save for an initial statement in which he requested privacy for his children. Now, eight months later, the blockbuster star is finally speaking his peace on his own terms without any interruptions.

While his words were in print and not song, the approach was rather reminiscent of Beyoncé's groundbreaking sixth studio album, Lemonade—her own memoir, albeit musically, about the personal problems that plagued her marriage, her identity and ultimately achieving a full-circle resolution. Is Brad now raising his own public glass to his personal life?