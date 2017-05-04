Brad Pitt told ex Angelina Jolie in advance about his GQ magazine interview, in which he made his most candid and detailed comments about their divorce and also owned up to his own shortcomings, E! News has learned.
He did so in order for there to be no surprises, a source said exclusively Thursday, adding, "He's committed to having a healthy relationship with her."
Angelina filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement three months later.
Nowadays, Brad and Angelina are continuing to co-parent successfully, the source told E! News.
Angelina has not commented about Brad's GQ interview, in which he talked about what he's been doing since her divorce filing, revealed that he just started therapy and also discussed his past substance abuse.
The actor also opened up for the first time about one of the more shocking aspects of his and Angelina's split; Soon after she filed the papers, it was also revealed that Los Angeles County's Department of Children and Family Services was investigating him for allegedly being involved in an incident with a child aboard a private plane. The case was later closed.
"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he told GQ. "After that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best."
"I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse,'" he continued. "And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."