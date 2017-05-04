Brad Pitt told ex Angelina Jolie in advance about his GQ magazine interview, in which he made his most candid and detailed comments about their divorce and also owned up to his own shortcomings, E! News has learned.

He did so in order for there to be no surprises, a source said exclusively Thursday, adding, "He's committed to having a healthy relationship with her."

Angelina filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement three months later.

Nowadays, Brad and Angelina are continuing to co-parent successfully, the source told E! News.