Meg Ryan Lists Luxurious $11 Million New York City Loft

Meg Ryan—the star of many iconic New York City-based films like You've Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally—is selling her home in the Big Apple.

The 55-year-old actress has listed her sprawling, luxury loft in SoHo for a whopping $11 million, according to Corcoran.

Covering the full fifth floor of a former button factory on NYC's Mercer St., the 4,100 square-foot condo features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's eat-in kitchen, a butler's pantry and a media room. To add to the spacey feel, 13 oversize windows look out over the city, bringing in sunshine from all angles.

Though Ryan put in quite a bit of renovation, she maintained the original detailing including the architectural columns.