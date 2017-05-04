Meg Ryan Lists Luxurious $11 Million New York City Loft

by Kendall Fisher |

Meg Ryan, House

Evan Joseph Images, Getty

Meg Ryan—the star of many iconic New York City-based films like You've Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally—is selling her home in the Big Apple.

The 55-year-old actress has listed her sprawling, luxury loft in SoHo for a whopping $11 million, according to Corcoran

Covering the full fifth floor of a former button factory on NYC's Mercer St., the 4,100 square-foot condo features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's eat-in kitchen, a butler's pantry and a media room. To add to the spacey feel, 13 oversize windows look out over the city, bringing in sunshine from all angles.

Though Ryan put in quite a bit of renovation, she maintained the original detailing including the architectural columns.

The actress had opened up about her love for renovating and decorating in a the November 2016 issue of Architectural Digest.

"I love renovating. I think it's tied to living the actor's life. As an actor, you are so rarely in control. You're always saying words that someone else has given you, standing in a room that someone else has designed, to create a reality that someone else wants to see," she explained. "But with decorating I am in control; it's a chance for me to bring my vision into the world."

Meg Ryan, Architectural Digest

William Abranowicz/Architectural Digest

Ryan originally purchased the home in 2014 from Hank Azaria (who is most known for voicing characters on The Simpsons). Before Azaria, it was owned by esteemed photographer Cindy Sherman.

In fact, Ryan had been to a party at Sherman's home before it was her own.

"It was all quite different back then, and the space had been through many eras. At one point Cindy Sherman had used it for her photo studio. In fact, what's now my coatroom was her darkroom," the actress recalled.

"But even when I had visited all those years ago, I was amazed by the volume. It was like so much of New York: cinematic. That's what attracted me," she said. "That's what I wanted to work with."

Looks like her dreams came true!

