Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Having More Kids And Living With MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler isn't letting multiple sclerosis get the best of her.

In fact, the Sopranos actress says she and her pro-baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra are planning to have another child. Their son Beau is three years old.

"When I was pregnant with my son, it was in remission," Sigler, 35, says of her MS, which she was first diagnosed with when she was 20. "It was glorious and it's an amazing thing to happen for women living with MS. I welcome it and my doctors welcome it. I think we just figured out that it might be the right time."

Sigler went public with her MS last year.

"I think I've gotten to this point where I don't want to be at war with myself anymore," Sigler said. "You can wake up every day and feel like your own body is betraying you. I've worked hard, very hard, to find peace and figuring out how I can work with my body and not against it."