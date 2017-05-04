Everyone stop what you're doing.

Cher will be performing her award winning smash hit "Believe" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards May 21.

Along with the performance, Cher will also be receiving the coveted Icon Award. The three-time Billboard Music Award winner has been one of the most defining voices in music for over six decades.

"I'm honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans," Cher tells E! News. "Seeing so many powerful artists—especially female artists—emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I'm honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing 'Believe' on the show."