Cher will be performing her award winning smash hit "Believe" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards May 21.
Along with the performance, Cher will also be receiving the coveted Icon Award. The three-time Billboard Music Award winner has been one of the most defining voices in music for over six decades.
"I'm honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans," Cher tells E! News. "Seeing so many powerful artists—especially female artists—emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I'm honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing 'Believe' on the show."
The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer has been a household name for over 50 years and was the first artist to have a number one hit in every decade from the 1960s to the 2010s. (She still has time to take on this decade!) The song she will be performing, "Believe," hit No. 1 in 23 countries and stayed on the charts for 31 weeks in the United States.
Not only has the iconic singer picked up many acclaims for her singing, she is also an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winner.
"Cher's incredible talent has inspired both audiences and other artists for more than six decades," said CEO of Dick Clark productions Allen Shapiro. "Her impact on the industry has been monumental and unlike any other."
The Billboard Music Awards that are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement have also honored Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez and Céline Dion with the Icon Award.
The performance will mark Cher's first award show performance in over 15 years.
The annual event will broadcast live from Las Vegas Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.