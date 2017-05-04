LOL! You really thought you'd just get away with having a nice, casual chat with Ellen DeGeneres, didn't you Matt Lauer? Definitely no pranks, right? WRONG.

The Today show host appeared as a guest on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs Wednesday. Matt and Ellen discussed their personal and professional milestones—he celebrated his 20th anniversary hosting his series while she marked the 20th anniversary of her public coming out, plus both will turn 60 in a few months. They discussed politics. Matt then talked about how different his and co-host Savannah Guthrie's music tastes are. And just when he thought he was safe...

...a growling co-executive producer Corey Palent, dressed as Savannah, pops out of a side table right by him, scaring Matt out of his wits and causing him to practically fly out of his seat.