Roan Joseph Bronstein, Sharon Stone, Laird Vonne Stone

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Red carpet ready!

Sharon Stone walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, A Little Something for Your Birthday, with two very special guests: her two sons! Stone made the event a family affair as she wrapped her arms around Roan Joseph, 16 and Laird Vonne, 11, and posed for photos. The actress, 59, radiated happiness with an ear-to-ear grin.

She opted for an emerald green, one-should mini dress. Roan looked like a red carpet regular in his dapper light blue suit and striped button down. Instead of wearing a tie, he hung black sunglasses from his shirt. His younger brother Laird went rocker chic, wearing a graphic T-shirt underneath a black blazer and black slacks.

Stone's children are rarely seen in public, so the sighting is a rare treat. She last shared a photo of Roan and Laird, along with their brother Quinn Kelly, sitting on the steps with their mom while celebrating her birthday. "Happiest Birthday!" she captioned the Twitter picture.

If there's one thing that's certain, Stone is the epitome of happiness when she's hanging out with her boys.

