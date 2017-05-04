Red carpet ready!

Sharon Stone walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, A Little Something for Your Birthday, with two very special guests: her two sons! Stone made the event a family affair as she wrapped her arms around Roan Joseph, 16 and Laird Vonne, 11, and posed for photos. The actress, 59, radiated happiness with an ear-to-ear grin.

She opted for an emerald green, one-should mini dress. Roan looked like a red carpet regular in his dapper light blue suit and striped button down. Instead of wearing a tie, he hung black sunglasses from his shirt. His younger brother Laird went rocker chic, wearing a graphic T-shirt underneath a black blazer and black slacks.