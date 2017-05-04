Niall Horan Releases His Second Single "Slow Hands"

Recently, in the podcast Bizarre Life With Dan Wootton, Horan said he's proud of what One Direction's Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have accomplished since the boy bend went on hiatus last year. "It's still the same as it was, to be honest. Everyone's releasing their own projects at the minute," he explained. "So, we're all pretty much on the same page."

Taking a break was good for everyone, he added.

"When we called the hiatus, we just felt like it was the right time. It was a long time to keep going at that intensity and that pressure, touring that much and bringing out albums at that pace," the "Kiss You" singer told host Dan Wooton. For the foreseeable future, "We're just doing our own thing, you know? Inevitably, I'm probably going to end up touring this. Harry will probably end up doing the same. Probably Liam. Probably Louis. That's a year—time adds up."