Caution: Watch Veep at your own risk.
Graham Perrett, an Australian politician, laughed so hard at the season six premiere of the HBO comedy that he started choking on his sushi dinner. The choking caused him to stumble and knock his head on a cabinet, knocking himself out. He received three stitches and a black eye from his enjoyment of the episode.
"I mean, c'mon, I'm actually having a hard time believing it," Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted with a link to the news. "But the real question is—what episode?"
The Emmy-winning actress didn't have to wait long for a response to her query.
@GrahamPerrettMP @DrDayaSharma @James_Jeffrey Well, thank you very much. Take good care of yourself and for God's sakes - be careful!— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 4, 2017
In the premiere episode, Timothy Simons' Jonah Ryan shaved his head, faking cancer.
"We'll tone it down a bit next year for this guy's sake or maybe send him some edited [episodes]," Simons tweeted.
Perrett told BuzzFeed his wife found him unconscious on the floor, covered in blood. "I must have been out for only a few seconds because when I came to again, I was still laughing at Jonah," he said. The moment that got him? When Dan Egan (Reid Scott) made his first shaving pun to Jonah during a live interview.
Veep's executive producer, David Mandel, told Guardian Australia he was "very glad someone thinks the episode was as funny as we do," and added, "I can think of a few officials in the USA that I may send the episode to. With any luck, their wives won't be home."
Mandel told BuzzFeed if he wrote Perrett's injury and how it occurred into the show, "people would say, ‘yeah right, that doesn't happen, you can't do that.'"
"It really does seems like something in the show, so I guess I'll have to wait a year now to use it," he said.
Hey, President George W. Bush once choked on a pretzel, there's a precedent there.
Veep airs Sundays, 10:30 p.m. on HBO. Mind your sushi rice.