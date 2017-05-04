Caution: Watch Veep at your own risk.

Graham Perrett, an Australian politician, laughed so hard at the season six premiere of the HBO comedy that he started choking on his sushi dinner. The choking caused him to stumble and knock his head on a cabinet, knocking himself out. He received three stitches and a black eye from his enjoyment of the episode.

"I mean, c'mon, I'm actually having a hard time believing it," Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted with a link to the news. "But the real question is—what episode?"

The Emmy-winning actress didn't have to wait long for a response to her query.