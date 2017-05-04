Bravo
Bravo
Talk about a blast from the past! The Real Housewives of New York City veteran Alex McCord joined her former costar Ramona Singer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Alex, who was an original cast member of the series and left after season four along with Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Cindy Barshop, revealed what she's been up to living life Down Under. Naturally, Andy Cohen launched a speed round of questions to get updates on her life now. Here's what we learned: Her sons do not of Australian accents, she keeps in touch with Jill the most, "She's such a great pen pal," she said, and husband Simon van Kempen has not recorded any more songs and he's in law school.
But does she watch Real Housewives? "Not at all," she said. "Not even Australia?" Ramona asked, referring to the wonderful The Real Housewives of Melbourne. "No!" Alex said.
Alex also gave her take on the happenings currently taking place on RHONY.
"It made me sad," she said about Ramona's divorce from Mario Singer. But she wasn't surprised about Bethenny Frankel's divorce from Jason Hoppy. "I mean, I'm sad about it, but I didn't think that was going to work…Look, I think that a marriage is a partnership and if it's…not equal, if you don't come at it from a level playing field then that's a problem and I don't think it did," she said.
Alex, who is a psychologist now, also revealed what her modern Real Housewives of New York City tagline would be: "No Botox, just brains," she said.
Watch What Happens Live airs Thursday-Sunday at 11 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. also on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)