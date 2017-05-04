Talk about a blast from the past! The Real Housewives of New York City veteran Alex McCord joined her former costar Ramona Singer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Alex, who was an original cast member of the series and left after season four along with Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Cindy Barshop, revealed what she's been up to living life Down Under. Naturally, Andy Cohen launched a speed round of questions to get updates on her life now. Here's what we learned: Her sons do not of Australian accents, she keeps in touch with Jill the most, "She's such a great pen pal," she said, and husband Simon van Kempen has not recorded any more songs and he's in law school.