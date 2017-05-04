Kaley Cuoco definitely earned a red rose on this date.

As the Big Bang Theory star dished to Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the star went on vacation with her boyfriend Karl Cook and his family around New Year's, but the trip reminded her more of an extreme date on The Bachelor than a family getaway.

Her "daredevil" beau and his family took Cuoco to New Zealand for the holiday, where one of their planned activities was a canyon swing. However, it wasn't as breezy as it sounded—it was ten times more.

The actress decided to do her research and came across tons of concerning videos, but Cook assured her it was really just a swing.