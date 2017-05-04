As the Big Bang Theory star dished to Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the star went on vacation with her boyfriend Karl Cook and his family around New Year's, but the trip reminded her more of an extreme date on The Bachelor than a family getaway.
Her "daredevil" beau and his family took Cuoco to New Zealand for the holiday, where one of their planned activities was a canyon swing. However, it wasn't as breezy as it sounded—it was ten times more.
The actress decided to do her research and came across tons of concerning videos, but Cook assured her it was really just a swing.
The outing began with a hike up a mountainside to a zipline that then took them to the swing. While she may have contemplated backing out, his family was watching. "I felt like I was on The Bachelor," Cuoco quipped. "'Can you jump off with him? This is the next step in your relationship.' I'm like, 'Am I gonna get the rose out of this?'"
Like a trooper, she buckled into her harness and jumped off the side of a mountain, free falling for a few seconds before they eventually got to the swing part.
"It's a bungee jump and if my boyfriend calls it a swing one more time, I swear I'm going to kill him," she said. "You dangle and you hope that you're going to see your family again."
However, there was a silver lining with the death-defying stunt.
"It was horrible," she told Fallon. "[But] I got the rose."
