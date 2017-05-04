Sandwich Shop Sign Says "Liam Neeson Eats Here For Free"—and He Shows Up to Collect

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

How Veep Caused This Politician to End Up With a Black Eye & Stitches

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes 5 Years Later: Inside Her Struggle to Reboot Her Life After Her Public Meltdown

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Neeson, Sandwich Shop

Facebook

Liam Neeson loves to eat, but only if it's free.

A Canadian sandwich shop found out the Taken star was in town filming Hard Powder and decided to seize the day and try to get him to show up. Vancouver area Big Star Sandwich put out a sidewalk sign that read, "Liam Neeson eats here for free." The other side read, "Come in and get Taken by our sandwiches."

According to BuzzFeed Canada, employees put the sign out Tuesday morning and Neeson showed up in the afternoon. Alex Johrden, Big Star's director of operations, said the two employees, Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka, were shocked to see Neeson in the shop.

Photos

The Best and Worst Fast Food, Ranked

"We had no idea he would be in our vicinity," Johrden said. "I assume someone on the film crew saw the sign and got it back to him."

Even though Neeson didn't purchase a sandwich, he did pose for a photo. Big Star shared the photo on its Facebook page and wrote, "Holy f**k, it worked! #LiamNeeson."

Gus and Patoka couldn't contain themselves. "As you can see in the photo, they're about as stoked as they've ever been in their lives," Johrden said.

TAGS/ Liam Neeson , Viral , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again