Liam Neeson loves to eat, but only if it's free.

A Canadian sandwich shop found out the Taken star was in town filming Hard Powder and decided to seize the day and try to get him to show up. Vancouver area Big Star Sandwich put out a sidewalk sign that read, "Liam Neeson eats here for free." The other side read, "Come in and get Taken by our sandwiches."

According to BuzzFeed Canada, employees put the sign out Tuesday morning and Neeson showed up in the afternoon. Alex Johrden, Big Star's director of operations, said the two employees, Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka, were shocked to see Neeson in the shop.