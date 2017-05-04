Kim Zolciak-Biermann really wants to meet John Legend.

The Don't Be Tardy reality star took to Twitter Wednesday night to make a special request to the musician's leading lady, Chrissy Teigen.

"Sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," she tweeted, referencing her 20-year-old daughter.

Teigen, a Twitter pro, saw the comment and had the quip we'd expect from the star. "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral," she advised.

While Brielle Biermann didn't comment, Kim tweeted a message to her oldest daughter: "I love u @BrielleZolciak."