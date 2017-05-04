Getty Images
Kim Zolciak-Biermann really wants to meet John Legend.
The Don't Be Tardy reality star took to Twitter Wednesday night to make a special request to the musician's leading lady, Chrissy Teigen.
"Sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," she tweeted, referencing her 20-year-old daughter.
Teigen, a Twitter pro, saw the comment and had the quip we'd expect from the star. "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral," she advised.
While Brielle Biermann didn't comment, Kim tweeted a message to her oldest daughter: "I love u @BrielleZolciak."
@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Twitter quickly took aim at the initial comment. "Like you Kim but that is seriously gross pretty sure you shouldn't suggest the idea even if it is a joke?" one user tweeted at the mom of six.
"Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?" another woman wrote.
However, Zolciak-Biermann reiterated that it was all a joke. "I'm dying from this conversation," one fan wrote.
"That means you too have a sense of humor!!" she retorted.