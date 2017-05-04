Kim Zolciak-Biermann Jokingly Offers Oral Sex to Meet John Legend: Here's How Chrissy Teigen Responded

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Zolciak

Getty Images

Kim Zolciak-Biermann really wants to meet John Legend

The Don't Be Tardy reality star took to Twitter Wednesday night to make a special request to the musician's leading lady, Chrissy Teigen.  

"Sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," she tweeted, referencing her 20-year-old daughter. 

Teigen, a Twitter pro, saw the comment and had the quip we'd expect from the star. "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral," she advised. 

While Brielle Biermann didn't comment, Kim tweeted a message to her oldest daughter: "I love u @BrielleZolciak."

Meanwhile, Twitter quickly took aim at the initial comment. "Like you Kim but that is seriously gross pretty sure you shouldn't suggest the idea even if it is a joke?" one user tweeted at the mom of six. 

"Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?" another woman wrote. 

However, Zolciak-Biermann reiterated that it was all a joke. "I'm dying from this conversation," one fan wrote.

"That means you too have a sense of humor!!" she retorted. 

