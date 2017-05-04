Ed Sheeran Releases "Galway Girl" Music Video Starring Saoirse Ronan

by Francesca Bacardi |

Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan can add music video star to her résumé.

Ed Sheeran released the music video for "Galway Girl," and Ronnan is the star. The video showcases Sheeran following his "Galway girl" Ronan around as they spend the night partying, Irish dancing, getting tattoos and drinking Guinness. The Brooklyn star and Sheeran filmed the video in the City of Tribes two weeks before his Irish concerts last month.

Filmed by Sheeran, the "Galway Girl" music video is from his point of view. Fans see Sheeran at the beginning of the video, but he doesn't reappear until the end when he wraps his arms around Ronan.

Behind-the-scenes, Sheeran and Ronan became good friends. He even asked the actress to write "Galway Girl" so he could have it tattooed on his body in her handwriting. Hilariously enough, she misspelled the title and now he has "Galway Grill" inked on his body.

He debuted the tattoo, which is on his right forearm, during his concert in Glasgow, Scotland. "Thought I'd tell you that," he told the concert audience. "Haven't told anyone about that yet… I'm actually kind of proud of it. It's the kind of thing that I would do." 

At least he has a sense of humor about it!

Watch the music video to see Saoirse Ronan shine.

