Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan can add music video star to her résumé.

Ed Sheeran released the music video for "Galway Girl," and Ronnan is the star. The video showcases Sheeran following his "Galway girl" Ronan around as they spend the night partying, Irish dancing, getting tattoos and drinking Guinness. The Brooklyn star and Sheeran filmed the video in the City of Tribes two weeks before his Irish concerts last month.

Filmed by Sheeran, the "Galway Girl" music video is from his point of view. Fans see Sheeran at the beginning of the video, but he doesn't reappear until the end when he wraps his arms around Ronan.