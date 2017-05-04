Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Morning TV just got more romantic.
Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, E! News confirms. The MSNBC journalists took their relationship to the next level last weekend when Scarborough got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to the South of France and Monaco, according to Page Six. They were celebrating Brzezinski's 50th birthday, but the trip was only part of her present.
Scarborough, 54, proposed at Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.
"Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted," a source told Page Six. "They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine."
The source added, "There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news."
Their relationship was never officially confirmed, but many speculated they were an item for a while. They fueled the romance rumors in April when they gave a telling interview to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough teased, to which Brzezinski replied, "That's good." Scarborough then added, "I think that pretty much says it, doesn't it?"
Scarborough, an outspoken conservative, and Brzezinski, a vocal liberal, said they find commonality with their pets. Scarborough owns a dog and a cat, while Brzezinski's pet squad includes two dogs, two rabbits, two cats and three chickens.
"They get along great," Scarborough shared. "They will always sort of spar with each other and…" Brzezinski quipped, "And he lets the cat get on the kitchen counter, which is just gross."
Clearly, these two were spending more time together than just on Morning Joe...
Congratulations to the TV power couple!
(E! and MSNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)