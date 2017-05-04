Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Morning TV just got more romantic.
Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, E! News confirms. The MSNBC journalists took their relationship to the next level last weekend when Scarborough got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to the South of France and Monaco. They were celebrating Brzezinski's 50th birthday, but the trip was only part of her present.
Scarborough, 54, proposed at Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brzezinski reveals how it all went down. "Halfway up the hill, he said he needed to sit down," she said. "We hadn't been feeling well, so I thought, Oh, poor guy, he can't make it up the hill.
"His glasses were fogging up he was so nervous. I kept thinking he really must not have felt well," Brzezinski said.
Scarborough then dropped to one knee with an oval-shaped diamond in his hand. "When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically," she said. "And then he asked, and I said, 'Absolutely.'"
Scarborough, who has been married twice before, admitted marriage hasn't been his strong suit but vowed to change his ways this time around."It's the one part of my life that unfortunately I haven't gotten right in the past," Scarborough confessed. "I thought after the last time that I would never, ever do this again in a million years. Then it occurred to me that with us working together and being live on the air every day for three hours that we were forced, no matter what disagreements we had, what misunderstandings we had, to work through it and get right with each other by 5:59 A.M."
Their relationship was never officially confirmed, but many speculated they were an item for a while. They fueled the romance rumors in April when they gave a telling interview to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough teased, to which Brzezinski replied, "That's good." Scarborough then added, "I think that pretty much says it, doesn't it?"
Scarborough, an outspoken conservative, and Brzezinski, a vocal liberal, said they find commonality with their pets. Scarborough owns a dog and a cat, while Brzezinski's pet squad includes two dogs, two rabbits, two cats and three chickens.
"They get along great," Scarborough shared. "They will always sort of spar with each other and…" Brzezinski quipped, "And he lets the cat get on the kitchen counter, which is just gross."
Clearly, these two were spending more time together than just on Morning Joe...
Congratulations to the TV power couple!
