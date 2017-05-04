Morning TV just got more romantic.

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, E! News confirms. The MSNBC journalists took their relationship to the next level last weekend when Scarborough got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to the South of France and Monaco. They were celebrating Brzezinski's 50th birthday, but the trip was only part of her present.

Scarborough, 54, proposed at Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brzezinski reveals how it all went down. "Halfway up the hill, he said he needed to sit down," she said. "We hadn't been feeling well, so I thought, Oh, poor guy, he can't make it up the hill.

"His glasses were fogging up he was so nervous. I kept thinking he really must not have felt well," Brzezinski said.