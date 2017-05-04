Miley's idea to "quit" smoking stemmed from her desires to change. "I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open," she explains, "and I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."

Part of where Miley wants to be is in her recording studio, where she has been secretly working on an untitled new album. Her first single, "Malibu," is about her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she says. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"