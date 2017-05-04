Jimmy Fallon celebrated Star Wars' unofficial "May the Fourth" holiday a day early.
During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, at a fan's request, the host re-edited clips from the first eight films in the franchise. "I love Star Wars," the fan's note read. "I also love the song 'All Star' by Smash Mouth." It didn't take long for Fallon to decide to mash them together.
The surprisingly cohesive video featured a number of creatures and droids, as well as characters like Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness/Ewan McGregor) Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/Jake Matthew Lloyd), Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), Finn (John Boyega), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and more.