Jimmy Fallon Celebrates May the Fourth by Having Star Wars Characters Sing Smash Mouth's "All Star"

Jimmy Fallon celebrated Star Wars' unofficial "May the Fourth" holiday a day early. 

During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, at a fan's request, the host re-edited clips from the first eight films in the franchise. "I love Star Wars," the fan's note read. "I also love the song 'All Star' by Smash Mouth." It didn't take long for Fallon to decide to mash them together. 

The surprisingly cohesive video featured a number of creatures and droids, as well as characters like Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness/Ewan McGregor) Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/Jake Matthew Lloyd), Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), Finn (John Boyega), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and more.

 

As of Thursday morning, Smash Mouth hadn't responded to the viral video. It's likely the band doesn't mind the attention, considering it's not the first time something like this has happened. As lead singer Steve Harwell explained to The Daily Dot last year, "Our standard answer is, 'Hey, we invented the meme.'" Moreover, the 50-year-old musician said, "It's a fun song to remix and mash-up, that's for sure. The pocket it sits in lends it to work with tons of songs for mash-ups."

"The feel of the song initially is super fun and poppy," the band's lead vocalist said, "and the lyrics, although sung in a fun way, actually delivers important messages people can relate to."

Don't expect to hear the latest mash-up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens Dec. 15.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

