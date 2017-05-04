As of Thursday morning, Smash Mouth hadn't responded to the viral video. It's likely the band doesn't mind the attention, considering it's not the first time something like this has happened. As lead singer Steve Harwell explained to The Daily Dot last year, "Our standard answer is, 'Hey, we invented the meme.'" Moreover, the 50-year-old musician said, "It's a fun song to remix and mash-up, that's for sure. The pocket it sits in lends it to work with tons of songs for mash-ups."

"The feel of the song initially is super fun and poppy," the band's lead vocalist said, "and the lyrics, although sung in a fun way, actually delivers important messages people can relate to."

Don't expect to hear the latest mash-up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens Dec. 15.