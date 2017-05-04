This is no ordinary superhero story.

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 follows the unlikely band of heroes' latest adventures as they explore the outer reaches of the cosmos. In the sequel, the group must learn how to stand united while trying unravel the mystery of Star-Lord/Peter Quill's heritage.

Writer and director James Gunn's blockbuster movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Tommy Flanagan as Tullk, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Laura Haddock as Meredith Quill, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Kurt Russell as Ego, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Chris Sullivan as Taserface. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel return to voice Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot, respectively. David Hasselhoff makes a cameo appearance as himself, while Seth Green also returns to voice Howard the Duck (who first appeared in a Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scene in 2014).

Look out for for other surprise cameos (including Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasts into theaters Friday.

Here's what critics are saying about the movie: