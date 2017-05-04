Early Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip's plans to retire from his royal duties.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," a spokesperson said. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organizations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements," Buckingham Palace's statement continued. "Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."