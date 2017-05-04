Riverdale is revealing the identity of Jason Blossom's killer tonight, but who cares? We're here for the romance!
We're obviously also here for the murder mystery, but with only two episodes left in the first season of the CW drama, we can't help but wonder where this whole Archie/Veronica/Betty/Jughead situation is going. Too much has been made of this quadrangle to just simply let its current combo of couples exist in harmony for the rest of the season, so we asked the cast if we can expect relationship turmoil as the season comes to a close.
Their answers, given at the Riverdale Paley Center event, were kind of mixed.
"I think it's going to continue, and I definitely think the fans are going for it as well," KJ Apa says of Archie and Veronica's attraction. "I think it works. I think that those two, definitely there's potential for them to be together for a long time."
Camila Mendes, however, tells us that the love triangle will never die, nor should it, meaning Archie and Veronica might never truly be happy. "I don't think it's going to be the focus, but it will always be there and it will always be something we play at."
And for Betty and Jughead, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are promising drama and bumps in the road.
"Everything's smooth sailing right now, but all I have to say is that it's a drama, so there's gonna be drama," Reinhart says.
"If it's just a hunky dory relationship all the way through, it's not necessarily a realistic form of a relationship, and I think because Betty and Jughead are kind of inherently contrasting personalities that are working, they're inevitably also going to have a couple bumps in the road," Sprouse tells us.
Earlier in the season, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told us that "Veronica will have a romantic interest with someone on the show—a really deep, really really grown up one—before the end of the season."
Was he talking about Archie, or is there perhaps someone else Veronica could entangle herself with in the next two episodes? Because Aguirre-Sacasa also told us this:
"As Jughead and Betty's relationship deepens and develops before the end of the season, Archie is going to feel conflicted about that, because I do think that there is a part of Archie that kind of always thought, rightly or wrongly by the way, oh I kind of thought that I was meant to be with Betty, or she was meant to be with me, after I figured out my stuff and maybe Betty had figured out her stuff. Mostly it's Archie figuring out his stuff, and we would end up together, and that's not necessarily what Betty thinks, and definitely not what Jughead thinks."
Could Archie dump his potential thing with Veronica to pine for Betty? Can Veronica find someone else to have a grown-up relationship with in the next two episodes? Will Jughead make another incredible speech about how weird he is before the season ends?
We're just going to have to tune in to find out!
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.