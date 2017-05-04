Riverdale is revealing the identity of Jason Blossom's killer tonight, but who cares? We're here for the romance!

We're obviously also here for the murder mystery, but with only two episodes left in the first season of the CW drama, we can't help but wonder where this whole Archie/Veronica/Betty/Jughead situation is going. Too much has been made of this quadrangle to just simply let its current combo of couples exist in harmony for the rest of the season, so we asked the cast if we can expect relationship turmoil as the season comes to a close.

Their answers, given at the Riverdale Paley Center event, were kind of mixed.