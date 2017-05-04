The Most Original—and Laughable—Kentucky Derby Horse Names in History

Kentucky Derby

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

If they handed out awards for monikers, all of these horses might as well have won the Triple Crown. 

In the history of the Kentucky Derby, the animal competitors are arguably as famous for their unique names as they are for their speed. After all, when you don't know which horse to bet on, isn't their name ultimately the deciding factor?

However, while Real Quiet, Go for Gin, Typhoon II and more than 140 years worth of other winning thoroughbreds were named champions, the others were left to return home with their creative titles. Fortunately, the most original monikers have outlasted the memory of their losses. 

Here's a collection of the most hilarious, bizarre and entirely unique names: 

1. Scat Daddy (2007)

2. Request for Parole (2002)

3. Blumin Affair (1994)

4. Songandaprayer (2001)

5. Believe It (1978)

6. I Am the Game (1985)

7. Action Getter (1970)

8. Verbatim (1968)

9. Suddenbreakingnews (2016)

10. Sword Dancer (1959)

11. Round Table (1957)

12. With Pleasure (1946)

13. Mucho Macho Man (2011)

14. I'll Have Another (2012) 

15. By Gosh (1922)

16. Ocho Ocho Ocho (2015)

17. Mr. Hot Stuff (2009)

18. Danza (2014) After Tony, of course!

19. Atswhatimtalknbout (2003)

20. Excellent Meeting (1999)

What would you name your Kentucky Derby stallion? Sound off in the comments!

Error subscribing, please try again