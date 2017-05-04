If they handed out awards for monikers, all of these horses might as well have won the Triple Crown.

In the history of the Kentucky Derby, the animal competitors are arguably as famous for their unique names as they are for their speed. After all, when you don't know which horse to bet on, isn't their name ultimately the deciding factor?

However, while Real Quiet, Go for Gin, Typhoon II and more than 140 years worth of other winning thoroughbreds were named champions, the others were left to return home with their creative titles. Fortunately, the most original monikers have outlasted the memory of their losses.

Here's a collection of the most hilarious, bizarre and entirely unique names: