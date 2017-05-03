Who doesn't love a trip down uncomfortable-memory lane?
Most may know Jimmy Fallon as the lovable late night host who loves to laugh at his own jokes, but before he was charming the world every weeknight on The Tonight Show, and even before he made us crack up on Saturday Night Live, he was a really awkward teen at prom. And we mean like really, really awkward...
The funny man took to Twitter earlier today to tout his not-so-fine form from the days of yesteryear and we can't stop starring. We aren't sure why he posted it today (other than to delight the masses), because it's not even a Throwback Thursday or a Flashback Friday, but with this goofy snap it's basically a Win The Internet Wednesday for Jimmy's Twitter account.
My date didn't tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail pic.twitter.com/vnbZqLr6w6— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 3, 2017
Along with the best prom photo ever, the 42-year-old wrote, "My date didn't tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail."
The epic photo shows the then-baby faced (and rather ghostly looking) high schooler smiling wide next to his date, who is rocking a peach frock worthy of every '80s movie ever. The two one-time lovebirds both have on matching white rose corsages, so clearly Jimmy was a class act and knew how to treat his date right on the big night.
What was once a prom fail for Jimmy, is clearly a prom win for us!
But game-loving host is not just good at remembering the past with pictures, he's also good at remembering where he came from with his wallet. In February, the stand up-turned-superstar donated $100K to his alma mater, Saugerties High School, in New York's Hudson Valley. The king of impressions graduated in 1992. But even though it's been 25 years, the star made sure to go back home to help out other students looking to explore their artistic side, as the majority of the donation was earmarked for the arts.