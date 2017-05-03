Who doesn't love a trip down uncomfortable-memory lane?

Most may know Jimmy Fallon as the lovable late night host who loves to laugh at his own jokes, but before he was charming the world every weeknight on The Tonight Show, and even before he made us crack up on Saturday Night Live, he was a really awkward teen at prom. And we mean like really, really awkward...

The funny man took to Twitter earlier today to tout his not-so-fine form from the days of yesteryear and we can't stop starring. We aren't sure why he posted it today (other than to delight the masses), because it's not even a Throwback Thursday or a Flashback Friday, but with this goofy snap it's basically a Win The Internet Wednesday for Jimmy's Twitter account.